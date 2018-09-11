Will curb street crime just as we controlled terrorism: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail speaking to media. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday vowed to curb street crime just like "terrorism was eliminated" from the metropolis.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 70th death anniversary, Shah said, "Incidents of street crime have increased in the metropolis in the last few months but we are working towards a policy to eradicate crime in the city."

“Just as we have successfully curbed terrorism in the city, we will control crime,” Shah added.

Further, the Sindh chief minister clarified that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had proposed the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam and they do not have any issue with it.

"We are not opposing the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, we are just they are facing technical issues," he said without delving into details regarding the technical issues.

When asked about the Baldia Town factory fire case that has yet to reach a conclusion, Shah said there is still development taking place in the case.

"Criminals will be brought to justice," he added.

Sindh governor's appeal for donations for dam

Moreover, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who was also present at Quaid’s mausoleum to pay respects said, there are 5000 dams in China, 2000 in India whereas Pakistan has just 154 dams.

He added, “Out of these 154 dams, there are only two big dams.”

Further, he said, "The water issue is not just an issue of one city but it is an issue for the entire country."

He also appealed to the Sindh government to support the dam fund as much as possible.