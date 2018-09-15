PIA flight to London delayed owing to tussle between captain, cabin crew

Saturday Sep 15, 2018
LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to London was delayed by three hours owing to a tussle between the captain and cabin crew.
The flight captain refused to fly with one particular steward on board as he was involved in a flight smuggling case.
However, other crew members protested against the captain’s reservations and refused to fly if the steward was disembarked.
Owing to the tussle, PK-757 from Lahore to London was delayed by three hours.
The flight was scheduled to leave at 9:30am but departed at 12:30pm.
Passengers present in the flight protested against the delay but the fight between the crew members continued.
PIA authorities said they have ordered an inquiry into the incident.
