PIA flight to London delayed owing to tussle between captain, cabin crew

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight to London was delayed by three hours owing to a tussle between the captain and cabin crew.



The flight captain refused to fly with one particular steward on board as he was involved in a flight smuggling case.

However, other crew members protested against the captain’s reservations and refused to fly if the steward was disembarked.

Owing to the tussle, PK-757 from Lahore to London was delayed by three hours.

The flight was scheduled to leave at 9:30am but departed at 12:30pm.

Passengers present in the flight protested against the delay but the fight between the crew members continued.

PIA authorities said they have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

