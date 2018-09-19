Pakistan selects 'Cake' for Oscars' foreign-language category

Cake's stellar cast includes Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, and Adnan Malik. The film was produced by London-based businessman Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari. Photo: Online

Pakistan has selected director Asim Abbasi's movie Cake as its submission for the 'best foreign-language film' category at the Oscars.



The stellar cast includes Aamina Sheikh, Sanam Saeed, and Adnan Malik. The film was produced by London-based businessman Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.



The movie revolves around a woman who takes care of her ageing parents as their health deteriorates.

Set in Karachi, the plot follows lives of two sisters, one who lives abroad and the other who remains at home caring for their parents.

The overseas sister returns home after the health of her parents worsens. As the plot moves forward, hidden resentments are revealed as the family struggles to find a way to heal divisions.

According to Abassi, the film reflects a new trend in Pakistani cinema. He hopes "we always find the courage and the vision to tell stories our own way."

Pakistan Academy Selection Committee made its first submission for the Oscars in 1959.

In 1963, the country's second submission, Ghunghat, failed to compete in the selection process.

After a long gap, Pakistan sent Zinda Bhaag was submitted for the 86th Academy Awards in 2013. Last year, Saawan was submitted as an official entry to Oscars for 90th Academy Awards.

