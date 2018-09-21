Cellular services restored in most parts of country

The services were suspended to ensure security on Ashura Muharram. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Mobile phone services have been restored in majority of cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, after they were partially suspended on account of Youm-e-Ashur on Friday.



The services were to remain suspended from 7am till midnight, along the routes of the Ashura processions.

Strict security measures were taken for the processions, with contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed along the routes of processions across the country.

The Sindh government had also banned pillion riding in some parts of the province till from Muharram 8 to 10.

Further, the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman and Pak-Iran border in Taftan were also closed for two days.