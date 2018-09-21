US welcomes meeting between Pakistani, Indian foreign ministers

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday welcomed a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the ongoing annual UN General Assembly session.



"We saw that (reports of meetings between Indian and Pak leaders). I think that's a terrific news for the Indians and Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.



On Thursday, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar announced that India had agreed to a meeting between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Pakistan's request.



Nauert also welcomed the exchange of messages between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier responded to Indian Premier Narendra Modi's letter. According to Indian media reports, in his letter, Khan had called for a “meaningful and constructive” engagement between the two countries.



Earlier in July, Modi had also telephoned PM Khan and congratulated him over his victory in the polls. During the telephonic conversation, Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the region.



Khan, in his first speech after winning the general election, had said that he was keen to improve relations with India and wanted work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

India and Pakistan have not been engaged in any substantial dialogue since 2015 when Swaraj travelled to Islamabad for Heart of Asia conference.