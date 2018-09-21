Man arrested for attempting to kidnap minor in Karachi

Photo: File

KARACHI: A man was arrested from Korangi area of the metropolis for attempting to kidnap a boy on Friday.

According to the police, the alleged kidnapper has been identified as Khaliq, who was taking a three-year-old boy with him.

However, Khaliq’s attempt to kidnap the boy failed when he started wailing and caught the attention of people in the area.

Locals caught Khaliq and handed him over to the police.

In August, police arrested three suspects wanted in a case of kidnapping a minor.

The arrested suspects, including a woman and her two accomplices, had allegedly picked up a two-and-a-half-year-old girl when she was playing outside her residence, police said.

However, after the news of kidnapping was run on locals channels and the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage aired, the suspects brought in the child to the authorities, claiming they had found her.

When the police commenced their investigation, the arrested suspects confessed to kidnapping the child.