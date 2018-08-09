Three people claiming to have found abducted Karachi minor turn out to be kidnappers

KARACHI: Three suspects wanted in a case of kidnapping a minor were arrested Wednesday night here in the city's Frere Town area, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



The arrested suspects — including a woman and her two accomplices — had allegedly picked up the two-and-a-half-year-old while she was playing outside her residence, police said.



Consequent to news being run on local channels as well as the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage aired, the suspects brought in the child to the authorities, claiming they had found her.

However, as police commenced their investigation, the arrested suspects confessed to kidnapping the child.

Dumper truck accident

In a separate event, one person was wounded in a traffic accident when a dumper truck rammed into his motorcycle. Following the crash, bystanders took matters into their own hands and beat up the driver and damaged the vehicle.