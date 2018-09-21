New Delhi cancels Pak-India foreign ministers meet in New York

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday cancelled a meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, which was scheduled to take place in New York.



Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Raveesh Kumar confirmed the cancellation of the meeting.



Kumar explained the reason for the cancellation of the meeting as alleged killing of three Indian policemen and a personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

"In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," said a statement issued by the Indian MEA.



On Thursday, the MEA spokesman had confirmed that Qureshi and Swaraj will meet on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York later this month.

Kumar, however, had not specified a date for the meeting, but sources informed Geo News that the meeting was scheduled for September 27.

The spokesperson had said the decision for the foreign ministers' meet was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Indian Premier Narendra Modi.



'India facing internal pressure'

Commenting on the development, Qureshi said it appeared as if New Delhi was facing internal pressure.

"If the meeting is not to be considered as part of talks between the two countries then what is the purpose of it," he said, speaking to Geo News. "I would only say that there was a chance, which was missed."

He said neither Pakistan refused to hold talks earlier, nor it is worried now.

"It takes two to tango. Talks will only be held in a dignified and respectable manner," the Pakistani foreign minister clarified.

"If they are not willing for it then we also won't act in haste."

'Indian extremist groups sabotaging talks'

Reacting to India's backtracking from the foreign ministers' meet, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the entire world was watching Pakistan stand for peace and dialogue.

He said extremist groups in India were sabotaging talks between the two countries.

"It appears as if the India cabinet lacks consensus on the matter," he said. "If you won't talk then issues will not be resolved."

PM Khan's letter to Modi

Khan wrote a letter to Modi in response to the Indian premier's letter congratulating him for assuming office. According to Times of India, Modi in his letter written on August 20 had called for a “meaningful and constructive” engagement between the two countries.

The Pakistan premier in his letter had called for a meeting between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA.



India and Pakistan should look to resolve all major outstanding issues, including Kashmir, Sir Creek and Siachen, through dialogue, Khan wrote according to sources.

Further, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan said PM Khan had written to Modi in a positive spirit. FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said: "PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal response from India."

New Delhi had already rejected Pakistan’s proposal for holding a Saarc Summit in Islamabad.

Responding to a question during a media briefing on Thursday, Kumar had said that India's stand at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) "has been very clear and consistent."