Indian army chief threatens Pakistan with surprise action

Gen Bipin Rawat says there is always a surprise in Indian forces' action. — Geo News FILE

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday threatened Pakistan with surprise action by Indian security forces, a day after New Delhi cancelled a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries.



Addressing the media, General Rawat said Pakistan was doing what it had been doing, adding that Indian forces will take further measures. He told reporters that they could not inform them about their next action.

There is always a surprise in Indian forces' action, General Rawat said at the media briefing.

"Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism," he said.

"But, I think the other side must also feel the same pain."



The statement by the Indian army chief drew a strong response from the Pakistani military, with its spokesman saying that Pakistan is a nuclear state, prepared for a war.

"We are always ready and prepared for a war," said Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



