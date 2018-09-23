Punjab police officer hit by ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf's car succumbs to injuries

Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot

ISLAMABAD: An officer of the Punjab Police was killed during a traffic accident, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said, after he was hit by a car owned by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.



A first information report (FIR) was subsequently filed against the driver on the bereaved family's request.



Officer Zeeshan Abbasi, a resident of Murree's Jhika Gali neighbourhood, was going from Zero Point in the city to the Faizabad area when he was hit and injured by a vehicle. He was immediately shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.



Police sources confirmed that the car belonged to Ashraf and was being driven by his driver, Abid, at the time of the accident. The former premier, however, was not in the vehicle.



Sources also stated that the FIR was filed in Aabpara police station, at the request of the deceased police officer's brother, against Abid. Authorities, on the other hand, seized the car, took the driver into custody, and locked him up.