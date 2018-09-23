Qureshi in Washington for a day before UN General Assembly session

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, arrived here in the city Saturday night for a day-long stay before departing for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at its New York headquarters.



During his 24-hour-long stop in DC, Qureshi is scheduled to visit Pakistan's Embassy in Washington where, on Sunday, he would be meeting members of the business community as well as journalists.



The foreign minister will be heading for New York to attend the UN General Assembly's 73rd session — which opened on September 18 — on Monday, where he would be heading the Pakistani delegation.

In addition to this, Qureshi is also expected to visit his American counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his official trip to the United States.

He had flown out to the US on Friday, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, for a week-long visit to the UN headquarters.

Qureshi is slated to present Pakistan's stance on various issues, including the Kashmir conflict, at the UNGA session. He would also meet his counterparts at the session and hold talks with the US administration.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan would not attend the UNGA session in order to focus his attention on the country’s economy and local problems.

