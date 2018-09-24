Lodhi says presenting Pak viewpoints to UN part of Qureshi's 'heavy agenda'

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, welcomes Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the New York Penn Station in New York City, US, September 24, 2018. Twitter/Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha)/via Geo.tv

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, explained Sunday night that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will present Islamabad's point of view on various global and regional issues, including the Kashmir conflict, when he attends the UN General Assembly's latest session.



Lodhi noted that some 133 heads-of-states and 47 ministers of foreign affairs from various countries around the world would be in attendance at the during the General Assembly's 73rd session at United Nations headquarters in New York. Qureshi, on the other hand, has more than 40 meetings scheduled during his stay in the United States.



The foreign minister, she mentioned, would also attend Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Peace Day-related meeting, for which the UN chief held a ceremonial ringing of the Peace Bell last Friday.

In addition to speaking about Pakistan's key role in the maintenance of peace in the South Asian region, Lodhi said Qureshi would be presenting the vision of newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to the UN and other member states.