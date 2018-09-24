Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 24 2018
By
Kashif Mushtaq

In Karachi govt vehicles are stolen because they don’t have trackers

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Monday Sep 24, 2018

KARACHI: Government vehicles are stolen in the city as they do not have trackers installed in them, revealed Ata Mengal, an accused arrested after he stole a number of government-owned cars in Karachi.

According to a video statement by Mengal and an investigative report on the matter, he stole government-owned vehicles in connivance with drivers working in public offices, and then would sell them on half the price mainly in Khuzdar and other parts of Balochistan.

Another government vehicle stolen in Karachi

On Saturday, unidentified armed men snatched Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's official vehicle at gunpoint

Mengal first stole a government vehicle in 2013 from near Johar Chowrani in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, and had a record of snatching and stealing more than 10 before he was arrested.

The accused was arrested after Anti-Car Lifting Cell took action in the city.

Moreover, it has been found out that snatching of a government vehicle recently from Sachal Goth was planned by the driving, who was working for a government department. It is said that the stolen vehicle would be in his use. 

