In Karachi govt vehicles are stolen because they don’t have trackers

KARACHI: Government vehicles are stolen in the city as they do not have trackers installed in them, revealed Ata Mengal, an accused arrested after he stole a number of government-owned cars in Karachi.



According to a video statement by Mengal and an investigative report on the matter, he stole government-owned vehicles in connivance with drivers working in public offices, and then would sell them on half the price mainly in Khuzdar and other parts of Balochistan.

Mengal first stole a government vehicle in 2013 from near Johar Chowrani in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi, and had a record of snatching and stealing more than 10 before he was arrested.

The accused was arrested after Anti-Car Lifting Cell took action in the city.

Moreover, it has been found out that snatching of a government vehicle recently from Sachal Goth was planned by the driving, who was working for a government department. It is said that the stolen vehicle would be in his use.