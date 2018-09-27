PM House buffaloes auctioned for Rs2.3 million

ISLAMABAD: Eight buffaloes, allegedly bought to cater to the 'gastronomic requirements' of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, were sold for Rs2.3 million in an auction at the PM House on Thursday.



Prices for the five calves and three buffaloes were paid in cash.



Two of the four calves were purchased by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Fakhar Warraich for Rs215,000 and Rs270,000. A citizen of Talagang purchased the third calf for Rs182,000.

During the auction, bidders reportedly got into a heated debate. A prospective buyer complained that the buffaloes were not as expensive as the quoted ask price.



In response, the PM House officials said those who did not agree with the quoted prices could leave. They further said that a cash payment had to be made for all final transactions.

Two of the three buffaloes were purchased by PML-N worker Haji Imdad Ali for Rs300,000 and Rs330,000. Talking to Geo News, the buyer said he had bought the buffaloes out of affection for his leader. "I will keep these animals at my farmhouse and then gift it to Nawaz Sharif," he said.



The third buffalo was purchased for Rs385,000.



In the first phase of Prime Minister Imran Khan's austerity drive, 61 out of 102 vehicles put up for sale were sold earlier this month.



The government had later decided to also auction four helicopters under the use of the Cabinet Division.

In a message on Twitter, PM Imran’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haque said the surplus helicopters to be sold are not being used by the Cabinet Division. He further said the eight buffaloes will be auctioned as well.

PM Imran, in his first address to the nation, had emphasized on cost-cutting for the government expenditure and as a measure had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.

