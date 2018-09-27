Four Pakistani players qualify for Asian Squash Championship semis

Pakistani players qualified in U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Four Pakistani players have qualified for the semi-finals in different age categories of the Asian Squash Championship, being played in India's Chennai.



According to information received here on Thursday, Abbas Zeb of Pakistan overpowered India’s Utkarash Baheti 11-8, 11-1 and 11-6 in the quarter-final of U-19 category. Zeb will now face top seed from Malaysia, Siow Yee Xian in the semi-final on Friday.

In U-17 category, Pakistan’s Haris Qasim outclassed India’s Prithvi Singh to qualify for the semi-final. Haris won the match with the score of 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6. He will face Malaysian Danial Nurhaqiem Bin Shaharul Izham in the semi-final.

Another Pakistani player, Mohammad Hamza Khan stormed into the semi-final of U-15 category after beating Tse Jet of Hong Kong. Hamza came back after losing the first game to win the match 10-12, 11-4, 11-4 and 11-5

The U-13 player Anas Ali Shah has also qualified for the semi-final in his age category after beating India’s Ayaan Wazirali. Anas won the game with the score of 6-11, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-4 and will meet Hong Kong’s Tam Tsz Shing in the semi-final on Friday.