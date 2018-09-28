India's Sushma Swaraj leaves foreign ministers' session midway

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was unable to meet Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj as she left a session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session midway on Thursday.



Qureshi and Swaraj were attending the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) council of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

Speaking to the media after the session, FM Qureshi said he did not speak to his Indian counterpart.

"She left the meeting midway. Maybe she was not feeling well,” he said.

“My question is how is regional cooperation possible if the nations in the region are not ready to sit and you are the obstacle in those talks,” he questioned.

The FM further said, “If the nations want to achieve something from the SAARC forum they need to move forward.”

“To move forward, the next meeting has to be set. Only one nation is hampering the progress and success of SAARC in the region,” he asserted.

Further, the foreign minister said, "India talks about SAARC and what the platform can achieve, however, there has been no substantial result yet and their behaviour is contrary to SAARC objectives. Pakistan wants to see SAARC succeed in the region."

Ahead of the session, Geo News asked Swaraj if current issues between Pakistan and India will affect SAARC but she brushed off the question and said, "I do not want any fights.”

Further, Sri Lankan foreign minister while speaking to Geo News on India-Pakistan relations said, "If two countries are fighting we have been asked to mediate." While the Nepali foreign minister said he will speak after the session.

FM Qureshi is currently in New York for the 73rd session of the UNGA.