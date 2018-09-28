Four Pakistani players make it to Asian Junior Squash Championship finals

Pakistani players made it to the finals of U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 in the championship being played in India's Chennai. — Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging squash players proved their dominance on Friday as four of them qualified for the finals of their respective age categories in Asian Junior Squash Championship in India's Chennai.



Pakistan’s future prospect Abbas Zeb, playing in U-19 category, outclassed top seed Siow Yee Xian from Malaysia in an intense competition.

Zeb overpowered his opponent with the score of 10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4 and 11-6 to confirm his place in the final, wherein he will play against second seed Hong Kong’s Chung Yat Long.

In U-17 category, Haris Qasim was also among players to knock-out top seeded players. He ousted Malaysian Danial Nurhaqiem Bin Shahrul Izham after another crunch encounter. Haris won the match by 4-11, 11-2, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-9.

The U-15 category semi-final also saw the top seed being outclassed by Pakistani player when Mohammad Hamza Khan trashed Andrik Lim Kai Shan by 11-6, 7-11, 11-1 and 11-2.

In U-13 category, Pakistan’s Anas Ali Shah defeated Hong Kong’s Tam Tsz Shing 6-11, 11-9, 11-2 and 11-9 to qualify for the final, wherein he will face India’s top seed Yuvraj Wadhwani on Saturday.