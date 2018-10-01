UN secretary-general voices concern over situation in occupied Kashmir

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir. Photo: Reuters file

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir.



Guterres, who will travel to India today, encouraged positive dialogue to peacefully resolve disagreements.



The UN secretary-general will arrive India today (Monday).

During his first trip to the South Asian country as head of the world body, he will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on October 3.

Addressing the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had discussed the unresolved Kashmir issue. He had pointed out that the issue poses a great threat to peace and stability in the South Asian region.

The Pakistani foreign minister had further said India must stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and stop ceasefire violations across the Line of Control.

