Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Fake news: Imran Khan will commute to PM House in a Suzuki Mehran

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 01, 2018

Recently, a video that went viral on social media, showed 'PM Imran Khan' commuting from his Bani Gala residence to the Prime Minister Office in a Suzuki Mehran. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a statement, said the video was fake. Photo: File 
 

The advent of social media has given rise to a virtual problem that is causing trouble in the real world — fake news.

Fake news circulating on virtual platforms has taken individuals from all spheres of life in its fold including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Recently, a video that went viral on social media, showed 'PM Imran' commuting from his Bani Gala residence to the Prime Minister Office in a Suzuki Mehran.

While fans and followers of the cricketer-turned-politician were quick to share the news, skeptics expressed doubt on the authenticity of the information.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media wing clarified through a Twitter message that the news was not true. 

A man — a resident of Nowshera who teaches English — was mistook for the prime minister.  

The video shows the man, somewhat resembling PM Imran from afar, driving a Suzuki Mehran in the federal capital. A few students can also be seen shouting in excitement upon seeing the ‘prime minister’ who responds by waving at them.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM