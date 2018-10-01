Fake news: Imran Khan will commute to PM House in a Suzuki Mehran

Recently, a video that went viral on social media, showed 'PM Imran Khan' commuting from his Bani Gala residence to the Prime Minister Office in a Suzuki Mehran. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in a statement, said the video was fake. Photo: File

The advent of social media has given rise to a virtual problem that is causing trouble in the real world — fake news.

Fake news circulating on virtual platforms has taken individuals from all spheres of life in its fold including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Recently, a video that went viral on social media, showed 'PM Imran' commuting from his Bani Gala residence to the Prime Minister Office in a Suzuki Mehran.

While fans and followers of the cricketer-turned-politician were quick to share the news, skeptics expressed doubt on the authenticity of the information.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media wing clarified through a Twitter message that the news was not true.

A man — a resident of Nowshera who teaches English — was mistook for the prime minister.



The video shows the man, somewhat resembling PM Imran from afar, driving a Suzuki Mehran in the federal capital. A few students can also be seen shouting in excitement upon seeing the ‘prime minister’ who responds by waving at them.