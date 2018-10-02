SIUT launches training sessions on incontinence, enlarged prostate

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Tuesday launched a "multi-disciplinary" training program that will focus on "urological problems of males and females" and feature various experienced "gynaecologists and urologists".



In a press release titled "Hope for Females with Incontinence and Males with Enlarged Prostate," the kidney-oriented medical facility said its program was "lead by Dr. Manzoor Hussain, Professor of Urology".



It also includes "two foreign experts, Dr Rizwan Hamid Consultant Urologist and Clinical Lead for Neuro-urology and Mr Eskinder Solomon, Consultant Clinical Scientist at University College London" as well as four faculty members of the Pakistani institute.

The training session, which will comprise "lectures and live case demonstrations" by gynaecologists and urologists from all over Pakistan, will talk about urodynamics, "especially on female patients from gynaecological disorders and male patients with dysfunction of bladder, urethra, and lower urinary tract symptoms".

"The course will also address the paediatric population for the diagnosis of congenital anomalies and reflux," the press release added.

"Recently some latest features of urodynamics study have been included at SIUT that will help in reaching a scientific diagnosis to make the choice of treatment either by minimally invasive surgery as well as more extensive reconstructive surgery."

The SIUT is also scheduled to introduce "the newer branch of urology called functional urology" that will be able "to help hundreds of thousands of patients who come into their clinical practice".

"The experts not only show the clinical demonstration live from operation theatre but also explain all the clinical details through lectures and interactive case discussions which would also help other units to acquire this sub-specialty in urology."

Some 250 urologists, gynaecologists, and postgraduate students have attended such a course by SIUT for free to date.