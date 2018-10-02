Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 02 2018
After Jimmy Kimmel, Riz Ahmed makes Tom Hardy say ‘Mogambo khush hua’

Tuesday Oct 02, 2018

Riz Ahmed with Venom co-star Tom Hardy. Photo: File

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show to promote his upcoming movie ‘Venom’.

The rapper also spoke about his upcoming track ‘Mogambo’. 

Jimmy then asked Riz what the title meant to which the latter responded: “Mogambo is probably the most famous supervillain in all of Bollywood film history. He’s really famous because he’s got the best catchphrase.”

On the singer's request, Jimmy said “Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased),” and nailed it in one go. 

But it didn't end there. Soon after his appearance on the show, Riz asked his Venom co-star Tom Hardy to attempt saying the famous line.

Riz’s song ‘Mogambo’ is releasing on October 3.

