Friday Oct 05 2018
Six new cabinet members sworn in

Friday Oct 05, 2018

President Alvi administering oath to six new cabinet members on October 05, 2018 – Photo: APP 

ISLAMABAD: Six new ministers were sworn in to the cabinet on Friday.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to six state ministers at a ceremony at the President House.

Azam Swati, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Ali Ameen Gandapur and Faisal Vawda took oath as new federal ministers.

While, Zartaj Gul has been inducted as a state minister.

Earlier, Soomro had refused to take oath as state minister and returned to Karachi from the capital without taking the oath as a cabinet member with the federal government later decided to induct Soomro as a federal minister.

The portfolios of the new federal and state ministers will be announced later.

With the addition of six new ministers, the strength of federal cabinet members have reached 38, including 24 federal ministers, six state ministers, four advisers to the prime minister and four special assistants.

