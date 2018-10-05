CNG prices likely to go as high as Rs104/kg across country

KARACHI: The owners of filling stations have decided to increase the price of CNG.



The All Pakistan CNG Stations Owners Association is mulling over keeping the price of gas at Rs98 per kilogramme.

However, the price might go up to Rs100 per kilogramme in interior Sindh, according to a head of the association.

Sources said the rate could go as high as Rs104 per kilogramme.

The decision was taken after a meeting between owners of CNG pumps.

On the other hand, Karachi Transport Ittehad has said that they would not be able to ride buses if CNG prices go up.

There are 9.36 million domestic consumers of gas across the country, from whom the rates might be increased between 10 and 143%.

According to a notification, the new rates went into effect starting on September 27.