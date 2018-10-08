Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 08 2018
Salman Sufi nominated for Mother Teresa Award 2018

Monday Oct 08, 2018

Former director general of Punjab’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, who spearheaded various pro-women reform initiatives in the province, has won the Mother Teresa Award 2018. Photo: File
Former director general of Punjab’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, who spearheaded various pro-women reform initiatives in the province, has been nominated for the Mother Teresa Award 2018.

The public policy and development specialist announced his nomination with Nobel laureate Nadia Murad Basee on Twitter. 

In another tweet, he thanked former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for backing his projects aimed at empowering women.

According to BBC Urdu, the awards ceremony will take place on October 21 in Mumbai.

This award is a "platform for felicitating people who relentlessly seek peace and encourage everyone to lend a helping hand to those in need."

