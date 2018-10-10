Chaudhry, Mushahidullah call truce after trading barbs in Senate

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan later held talks on the insistence of the Senate chairman and called a truce. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan reached a truce after trading barbs during the Senate session on Wednesday.



Chaudhry once again accused Khan of having his brothers recruited in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the past, and causing damage to the national flag carrier.

Khan, on the other hand, denied the allegations. The two lawmakers rose from their seats and exchanged harsh words in the House.

The situation prompted Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to intervene, who repeatedly attempted to silence the enraged lawmakers.

At one point, Sanjrani also warned the information minister that he might have to oust him from the House.

The Senate chief also asked Chaudhry to apologise to the PML-N senator, but the information minister refused.

However, the two figures later held talks on the insistence of the Senate chairman and called a truce.

They were then welcomed into the House with members thumping their desks.