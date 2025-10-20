IHC issues notices to authorities on CM Afridi's plea seeking meting with jailed Imran

KP CM Sohail Afridi. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir hears KP CM's plea.

Registrar’s office initially raised objections over petition.

Consultation with Imran must for KP cabinet formation: Afridi.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed registrar office's objections on a petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi seeking meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea and issued notices to the interior secretary, the Punjab Home Department secretary, the inspector general of police, and the superintendent of Adiala jail. The court directed authorities to submit their responses by October 23.

Afridi moved IHC on October 17, just two days after being sworn in as KP chief minister on October 15. A day earlier, on October 16, he had obtained protective bail from the PHC and proceeded to Adiala jail — where PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has been incarcerated — to seek a meeting with him. However, the prison authorities denied the request.

Following the denial, he approached IHC but the registrar’s office initially raised objections over the maintainability of his petition.

During the hearing, Afridi’s counsel Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared before the court and informed IHC that the registrar's office had raised multiple objections to the petition.

Subsequently, after hearing arguments, the court issued notices to the Adiala jail superintendent and others for October 23.

In his plea, CM Afridi maintained that consultation with PTI founder is must for the formation of cabinet in KP and guidance on provincial governance.

In the application, CM Afridi stated that he is the elected chief minister and represents a population of 45 million people. He added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted for the PTI in the 2024 general elections, through which the party secured 92 seats.

The plea maintained that the PTI founding chairman is currently imprisoned in Adiala jail, and a meeting with him is essential, especially given the current law and order and economic challenges facing the province.