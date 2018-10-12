Can't connect right now! retry
Special package to be announced for overseas Pakistanis: PM

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 12, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a special package of incentives for overseas Pakistanis will be announced soon.

In a series of tweets, the premier said he held an extensive meeting this morning on overseas Pakistanis and shared the decisions that were taken.

"We are going to announce a special package of incentives to encourage them to send remittances through banking channels by removing all hindrances and procedural issues. Philippines did this successfully," he announced.

PM Imran said by removing hindrances, "we will be able to increase remittance flows from $20 billion to at least $30 billion and perhaps even $40 billion through banking channels".

"We are also moving to remove hassles overseas Pakistanis confront at immigration when they come to Pakistan," he added.

"Our missions abroad have also been directed to look after and deal effectively with the concerns of our overseas Pakistanis," the premier continued.

PM Imran also vowed, "Our government is also going to ensure protection for the overseas Pakistanis' properties and land especially from land mafias."

In his first address to the nation after taking oath, PM Imran had urged overseas Pakistanis to send their money through proper banking channels and invest in the country to help overcome the rising current account deficit. 

He had also called on overseas Pakistanis to return to the country and invest. "I want to tell our embassies to make the process easy for overseas Pakistanis," he had said.

The premier had also appointed his close aide, Zulfi Bokhari, as special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

