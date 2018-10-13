Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Death toll in Tharparkar rises as two more infants succumb to malnutrition

GEO NEWS

Saturday Oct 13, 2018

The recent death of three children has taken the death toll in Tharparker to 17 for this month and 493 for the year. Photo: File
 

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying for various reasons in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues to rise as two more children succumbed to malnutrition in the past 24 hours.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithhi with the children being aged five and eight-days old.

The recent death of two children has taken the death toll in Tharparker to 17 for this month and 493 for the year.

According to the health department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Among these countries, eight are in Africa and two in Asia, including Afghanistan which is ranked third.

“Pakistan is the riskiest place to be born as measured by its newborn mortality rate,” the report stated. “A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore.”

Comments

