Hospital staff to wear body cams as Punjab tightens rules

Mobile phone use has been barred during hospital duty.

CM terms unavailability of drugs "incomprehensible".

Body cameras approved to improve hospital accountability.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce body cameras for hospital security guards, ward boys, nurses and pharmacy staff as part of wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving security and service delivery in public hospitals.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, where the progress of ongoing health projects was reviewed.

The meeting also reached a consensus on banning the use of mobile phones by doctors and nurses during duty hours to ensure better patient care.

Taking serious notice of public complaints against private security guards deployed in hospitals, the chief minister directed strict action and accountability.

She also ordered that all government hospitals complete full steam cleaning by 9am daily to maintain hygiene standards.

CM Maryam directed authorities to prepare a new and modern medicines list for government hospitals and to constitute a dedicated committee for this purpose.

She expressed concern over medicine shortages, saying the government was allocating Rs80 billion for medicines, and termed the unavailability of drugs “incomprehensible”.

The meeting was informed that Punjab government hospitals may be allowed to procure modern Chinese-made medical equipment to upgrade healthcare facilities. The chief minister also ordered a foolproof mechanism to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in hospitals.

It was decided to establish an MS (Medical Superintendent) pool across Punjab, with salary increases linked strictly to performance. Community health inspectors will also be assigned the responsibility of conducting hospital surveys.

To evaluate the effectiveness of public welfare initiatives in the health sector, Maryam Nawaz ordered the establishment of a Data Analysis Centre.

During the briefing, officials informed the meeting that more than 2,500 doctors have secured jobs in Punjab within less than two years. It was also shared that 585,000 patients have been registered across Punjab for home delivery of cardiac medicines, while 6,000 hepatitis and tuberculosis patients are receiving medicines at their doorsteps.

Reiterating her resolve, the chief minister said public money and time will no longer be wasted, warning that inefficient and negligent staff will have to go home.