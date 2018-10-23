Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
BMW recalls over 1 mn cars over exhaust system fire risk

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

 In this file photo taken on March 20, 2018 the BMW logo is on a new car is pictured at the "BMW World" delivery centre near the company´s headquarters in Munich - AFP 
FRANKFURT: German high-end carmaker BMW said Tuesday it would recall more than one million additional diesel cars, citing a problem with the exhaust system that "in extreme cases can cause a fire".

"In some diesel vehicles, glycol cooling fluid can leak" from a faulty component called the exhaust gas recirculation cooler, which can combine with other substances in the system to create the fire risk, the group said.

BMW said it was contacting sellers who would, in turn, get in touch with owners of the affected vehicles to arrange a checkup.

"The exhaust recirculation module will be checked and if there is a fault the parts will be exchanged," the group said.

BMW had in August announced a recall for Europe and some Asian countries of over 480,000 vehicles affected by the same problem, and issued an apology in South Korea after around 30 cars caught fire there this year.

It said Tuesday it had checked more diesel models and identified a "minimal risk" of fire in some of them.

The latest recall brings the total number of cars affected to some 1.6 million around the world.

Shares in BMW shed 1.4 per cent to trade at 73.38 euros ($84.21) in Frankfurt by 11:45 am (0945 GMT), against a DAX index of blue-chip German shares down 2.1 per cent.

Rupee slips Rs0.42 against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani stocks continue bullish run after Saudi assistance deal

US dollar drops by Rs1.89 in interbank

Pakistani stocks rebound after Saudi Arabia financial deal

ECC raises power tariff for domestic consumers, gives relief to agricultural sector

Oil slumps 5pc on Wall St tumble, Saudi supply assurances

ECC defers decision on hike in power tariff

This will be the last time Pakistan approaches IMF: Asad Umar

SBP projects higher inflation, says economic growth to remain below target

