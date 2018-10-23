Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh Health Care Commission's performance questioned as four-year-old dies in Karachi

KARACHI: The death of a four-year-old at Sambros Hospital has sparked controversy over the establishment of Sindh Health Care Commission.

Nearly four years have passed since the establishment of the commission under the chairmanship of Dr Tipu Sultan, however, misbehaviour, malpractice and negligence of the healthcare community towards patients continues unabated.

The recent death of four-year-old Hussain, a resident of Karachi’s Federal B Area, has raised even more questions regarding the commission's performance.

Speaking to Geo News, Hussain's uncle said he was taken to Sambros Hospital due to fever. “He was admitted in the hospital for two days. On Friday the doctors moved him to the intensive care unit (ICU) and two hours later he was no longer with us.”

The child’s parents claim the four-year-old died due to doctors’ negligence.

The registrar of the hospital, Dr Beenish, confirmed that the child was admitted to the hospital with fever. “His lungs collapsed and we had to shift him to the ICU. However, when his condition deteriorated we asked the parents to take him to another hospital for better care,” she said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho has expressed dissatisfaction over the Health Care Commission's performance and said, “The prime objective of the commission is to make the standard operating procedures (SOP) needed to run a health care facility.”

“Unfortunately the Health Care Commission is out of track,” she added.

Accepting the delay in creating the SOPs for registering and licensing of health care facilities, Dr Sultan criticised the government for their non-cooperation when it came to registration.

When asked how a person can launch a complaint with the health commission regarding hospitals, Dr Sultan said an awareness campaign will soon be launched to educate the public. 

