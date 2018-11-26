PM lauds resilience of tribal people in face of terrorism

MIRANSHAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the tribal people who had gone through very challenging and difficult times due to terrorism, said an Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday.

PM Imran and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited North Waziristan today.

Upon arrival the PM laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument. He was briefed in detail about operations conducted, ongoing stability operations, rehabilitation of TDPs, socio-economic development projects and fencing along the Pak-Afghan border. PM also visited Ghulam Khan Border terminal and saw the border fencing, said the ISPR.

Later, PM Imran addressed combined Jirga of elders from North and South Waziristan.

While appreciating the residents of the area for bracing difficult times, he hailed achievements of Pakistan Army, all other security forces and intelligence agencies for their successful operations against terrorists.

“No other country or their armed forces have done what Pakistan and its armed forces have done in war against terrorism”, PM said as per ISPR.

The ISPR in a tweet quoted the prime minister as saying that Pakistan fought an imposed war inside it at a heavy cost and loss to our socio-economic fibre. “We shall not fight any such war again inside Pakistan”, the PM pledged.

PM Imran said that Pakistan favours peace beyond borders including in Afghanistan. “We shall play our role in Afghan peace process along with other stake holders as peace in Afghanistan is critical for achieving enduring peace in Pakistan.”

The ISPR said PM Imran paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who have sacrificed so much for the safety, security and prosperity of the people of Pakistan and the motherland.

Prime Minister announced various welfare packages for the newly established districts of erstwhile FATA. He announced establishing of an education university, Army Cadet College and job opportunities including enrolment in law enforcement agencies.

“A new Pakistan is in the making”, PM said in his speech.

Earlier, the ISPR tweeted about the arrival of PM Imran and COAS in Miranshah.





Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and other civil and military leaders are accompanying the premier and army chief.

PM Imran is on his maiden visit of the newly-merged tribal districts. Seven districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this year.

