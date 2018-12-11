Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Yousaf Baig Mirza appointed Special Assistant to PM on Media

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

PM Imran has named Yousaf Baig Mirza as his special assistant on media in an honourary capacity. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: Media veteran Yousaf Baig Mirza has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media Affairs, a notification issued on Tuesday said.

The Cabinet Division issued the notification following the prime minister’s approval of the appointment.

Yousaf Baig Mirza’s appointment as PM’s special assistant on media is in an honourary capacity, the notification added. 

Mirza has previously served as the managing director of Pakistan Television and launched a number of TV channels.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Iftikhar Durrani is also PM's Special Assistant on Media.

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM