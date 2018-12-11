Yousaf Baig Mirza appointed Special Assistant to PM on Media

PM Imran has named Yousaf Baig Mirza as his special assistant on media in an honourary capacity. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Media veteran Yousaf Baig Mirza has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media Affairs, a notification issued on Tuesday said.

The Cabinet Division issued the notification following the prime minister’s approval of the appointment.

Yousaf Baig Mirza’s appointment as PM’s special assistant on media is in an honourary capacity, the notification added.

Mirza has previously served as the managing director of Pakistan Television and launched a number of TV channels.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Iftikhar Durrani is also PM's Special Assistant on Media.