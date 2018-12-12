Michael Jackson-lookalike singer B Howard arrives in Karachi 'to see the city'

Singer-songwriter B Howard. Medium/Yitzi Weiner

KARACHI: Singer-songwriter B Howard arrived in Pakistan late Tuesday night.



Howard, who reached the country's industrial and financial hub from Dubai, flew via a private airline's flight EK-606.

"I have come to Pakistan for leisure. I want to see the city and enjoy my time here," he said while speaking to Geo News upon arrival.

Sources revealed that the musician is likely to work to highlight the South Asian nation's positive aspects and might also make a documentary on Pakistan.