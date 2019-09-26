Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab dengue cases skyrocket to 3,000 as death toll rises to five

LAHORE: The number of dengue cases in Punjab skyrocketed to 3,000 while the death toll rose to five, of which four were reported in Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours.

Reports indicated that some 424 more people have been diagnosed with dengue in Punjab as the virus continues to relentless hit the province, with hundreds of cases being reported daily.

Meanwhile, this year's total number of dengue deaths in Punjab has reached 18.

Earlier this week, Punjab's public prosecution minister, Chaudhry Zaheerud Din, had stressed the need for a vigorous awareness campaign against dengue with the cooperation of people.

Zaheerud Din said the current weather was very conducive for dengue larva growth; however, measures with responsibility for chemical treatment of larva should be adopted.

