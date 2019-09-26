Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 26 2019
Anti-dengue awareness camp established in Rawalpindi

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

Anti-dengue awareness camp established in Rawalpindi. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: An anti-dengue awareness camp was established on Thursday by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak.

This initiative was taken to create awareness about the dengue virus and to motivate the citizens to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of the virus.

The camp was set up at Government Degree College for women, Munshiabad to make people aware of dengue virus and the impact it can have on human life.

Residents were asked to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the dengue larvae spreading. They were asked to leave no place wet or with stagnant water and were also urged to keep their surroundings clean.

According to the spokesman, more of these activities will be conducted in the coming days as well as the issue is of grave concern and needs to be controlled.

Pamphlets, with key messages and information regarding precautionary measures against dengue larvae, were also distributed among the attendees.

