Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 27 2019
By
Web Desk

Parliament this month: Low attendance, fewer debates

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 27, 2019

On September 19, NA had to forgo its entire agenda due to opposition’s protest after Khursheed Shah's arrest. Photo: File
 

It has been a disruptive month.

Between the arrest of opposition leader, Khursheed Shah, and the prime minister departing for a week-long trip to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, lawmakers in the national assembly have remained uninterested and unmotivated.

This month’s first parliamentary session was held on September 13. On the day, while the lower house adopted an amendment to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to elect more than one standing committee for a ministry, observed the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its daily report, only 18 per cent of the lawmakers were present at the onset of the session, and 23 per cent at its conclusion. The session itself lasted only two hours. The leader of the house and the opposition were missing too.

The next session on September 16 witnessed an even lower attendance, of 12 per cent in a house of 342 members. At the end of the session, the percentage grew to 18 per cent.

September 17 fared no better. According to FAFEN, the house left 77 per cent of its agenda unaddressed. As many as 12 per cent were present at the outset and 14 per cent of the parliamentarians at the adjournment of the session.

Finally, on September 19, the national assembly had to forgo its entire agenda due to the opposition’s protest after the arrest of PPP lawmaker, Khursheed Shah. Even though tempers were running high, the house was only 31 per cent full.

There was some improvement in the latest held session, on September 25, where the assembly addressed 32 per cent of its previously abandoned business.

More From Pakistan:

What did PM Imran ask everyone to Google in his UNGA speech?

What did PM Imran ask everyone to Google in his UNGA speech?

 Updated 43 minutes ago
'What a speech': Twitter applauds PM Imran's UNGA address

'What a speech': Twitter applauds PM Imran's UNGA address

 Updated 38 minutes ago
COAS says decline in terrorist incidents due to Pak-Afghan border fencing work

COAS says decline in terrorist incidents due to Pak-Afghan border fencing work

 Updated 3 hours ago
Federal govt gives interim charge to Mujeeb-ur-Rehman as DG FIA

Federal govt gives interim charge to Mujeeb-ur-Rehman as DG FIA

 Updated 5 hours ago
Three dead as heavy rain, thunder lash hapless Karachi

Three dead as heavy rain, thunder lash hapless Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh govt decides to allocate land for new graveyards in Karachi

Sindh govt decides to allocate land for new graveyards in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
PM Imran slams India's Modi, warns UNGA of impending Kashmir 'bloodbath'

PM Imran slams India's Modi, warns UNGA of impending Kashmir 'bloodbath'

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Imran lauded for bold stance against off-shore tax havens

PM Imran lauded for bold stance against off-shore tax havens

 Updated 8 hours ago
Rabi Pirzada's arrest warrants issued in exotic animals case

Rabi Pirzada's arrest warrants issued in exotic animals case

 Updated 10 hours ago
Student dies after falling from Bahria University’s building in mysterious circumstances

Student dies after falling from Bahria University’s building in mysterious circumstances

 Updated 10 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Court sentences brother to life in jail

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Court sentences brother to life in jail

 Updated 11 hours ago
Police arrest man believed to be linked to child murders in Kasur

Police arrest man believed to be linked to child murders in Kasur

 Updated 11 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM