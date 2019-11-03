Shehbaz calls important PML-N meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the party tomorrow (Monday) in which the ongoing political situation of the country would be discussed and the post-Azadi March scenario will also be reviewed.



The development comes after the two-day ultimatum that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave to Prime Minister Imran nears its end on Sunday.

Read more: Azadi March live updates

The JUI-F chief had urged the prime minister to resign, stating that the government did not have its writ over Pakistan anymore.

Sources claimed that the PML-N meeting will focus on Fazl's demands after the ultimatum ends.

The meeting will be attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior leaders of the party.

Azadi March background:

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.