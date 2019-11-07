Can't connect right now! retry
13 killed as passenger coach collides with rickshaw in Matiari

Thursday Nov 07, 2019

Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in Matiari. Photo: File

MATIARI: At least 13 people were killed on Thursday when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw on National Highway.

The incident took place near Saeed Abad Area of the Matiari District which also left three people injured.

Also read: Road accident casualties in Karachi during 2018

Traffic on the National Highway was suspended as rescuers shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Identities of the dead and the injured were not immediately known.

Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has expressed grief over the incident and assured that an investigation would be carried out. 

