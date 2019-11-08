Legislation done by 'fake' assembly has no legal value: Fazl

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Friday, said that the legislation conducted by the 'fake' parliament has no legal value. 

Fazl said that the 'fake' legislation carried out by a 'fake' parliament had no legal value. 

"Even the executive orders issued by the prime minister have no value," he said. "The law passed by this assembly are unjust and oppressive. We do not endorse them," he added. 

The JUI-F chief said that Prime Minister Imran's politics was based on just one word and that was calling others thieves.

Fazl also lashed out at the government's negotiating committee, saying that they did not have the capability to understand the opposition's demands.

"They don't have the capability to understand our demands or convey them to the government," he said. "Which is why I tell them to bring me the prime minister's resignation."

The JUI-F chief criticised the legislation that was done on Thursday in the parliament, when a record number of 13 ordinances were approved in an hour-and-a-half.

"Fake ordinances through fake representatives is not acceptable," said Fazl.

He said that the armed forces of the country had established peace in the country by giving tremendous sacrifices.

"This peace could not have established without our cooperation," he said.

Fazl said that if the nation was against those who picked up arms in the name of religion, then Prime Minister Imran was a 'Qabza Group' and he should also be opposed. 

