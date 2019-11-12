Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 12 2019
By
AFP

Sikhs celebrate founder Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 12, 2019

Devotees carry the Sikh holy book during a procession in Amritsar. Photo: AFP

It is one of the biggest birthday celebrations in the world: millions of Sikhs will Tuesday mark the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of their religion, the Guru Nanak.

The annual celebration has been given extra significance this year with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, a secure, visa-free passage between  India and Pakistan that gives Indian Sikhs access to the place where the guru died in 1539, now one of the religion's holiest sites.

Here are some more facts about Sikhs on the anniversary.

What is Sikhism? 

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion born in the 15th-century in Punjab — meaning the land of five rivers, a region spanning parts of what is now India and Pakistan.

Five and a half centuries later, Sikhs number up to 30 million worldwide, with a rich diaspora in places such as Canada, the US and Europe — although the vast majority remain in India.

Once rulers of the Punjab, they were considered a martial race by the British colonisers.

Men, in particular, are instantly recognisable by their colourful turbans, used to cover their hair, which they must leave uncut.

That is one of the five articles of their faith they must carry all the time, known as the Five Ks: the Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (a steel bracelet), Kanga (a wooden comb), Kaccha (cotton underwear), and Kirpan (a curved dagger).

Read also: Pakistan inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Sikhs worship God, known to them as Waheguru, or "wonderful teacher", inside gurdwaras, or "doorways to God". The word "Sikh" means the "seeker", or the "learner".

Male Sikhs bear the name "Singh", which means lion; while women go by "Kaur", or princess.

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion born in the 15th-century in Punjab — a region spanning parts of what is now India and Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Who was Guru Nanak? 

Guru Nanak was born in 1469 to a Hindu family at Nankana Sahib, a Pakistani city about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the eastern city of Lahore.

Some legends say there were signs of divinity around him from the start, such as the time a cobra was found rearing over his head — not to attack him, but to shade him from the sun as he napped.

As he grew older the Guru began travelling, preaching a faith based on equality and one God.

He died in 1539 in the Punjabi town of Kartarpur, in modern-day Pakistan, where his remains are buried.

Nine gurus followed Guru Nanak and there is no living human successor, but the Guru Granth Sahib — the Sikh holy book — is considered the 11th and eternal.

What happens on his birthday? 

Sikhs around the world, but especially on the subcontinent, will come together to sing, pray, eat and hold sprawling processions to different gurdwaras.

What does Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur look like now?

Some of the biggest celebrations will be the site of their one of their holiest shrines, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India.

In Pakistan, thousands of Sikhs are expected to mark the occasion at Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Male Sikhs bear the name 'Singh', which means lion, while women go by 'Kaur', or princess. Photo: AFP

Why is this year special? 

Apart from it being the 550th anniversary, this year also saw the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor — a secure land link allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the gurdwara in the Pakistani town where the Guru died.

The gurdwara at Kartarpur is so close to the India-Pakistan frontier that its white dome and four cupolas can be seen from across the border.

Last weekend Pakistan officially opened the Kartarpur Corridor just days ahead of the birthday celebrations.

More From World:

Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi capital

Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi capital

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Trump says Baghdadi successor in US crosshairs

Trump says Baghdadi successor in US crosshairs

 Updated 20 minutes ago
India’s plot of meddling in UK elections exposed

India’s plot of meddling in UK elections exposed

 Updated 7 minutes ago
As Trump fumes, public impeachment hearings set to grab spotlight

As Trump fumes, public impeachment hearings set to grab spotlight

 Updated 14 hours ago
Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court: justice minister

Gambia files Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at World Court: justice minister

 Updated 14 hours ago
US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating: sources

US aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating: sources

 Updated 17 hours ago
Study shows deep sleep reduces stress and anxiety

Study shows deep sleep reduces stress and anxiety

 Updated 19 hours ago
Cyclone death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, India

Cyclone death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, India

 Updated 19 hours ago
Dozens detained in India over social media comments on Babri Mosque verdict

Dozens detained in India over social media comments on Babri Mosque verdict

 Updated 21 hours ago
PM Imran, Indian Punjab CM Amarinder Singh share family ties: report

PM Imran, Indian Punjab CM Amarinder Singh share family ties: report

 Updated 24 hours ago
MEPs urge India to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir

MEPs urge India to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir

 Updated yesterday
When it rains, it pours: Water enters shops in Dubai Mall

When it rains, it pours: Water enters shops in Dubai Mall

 Updated 2 days ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM