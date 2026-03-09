Bangladesh shuts universities early to save power amid energy crisis

Dhaka University students pictured at the varsity's campus. — AFP/File

DHAKA: Bangladesh will close all universities from Monday, bringing forward the Eid ul Fitr holidays as part of emergency measures to conserve electricity and fuel amid a worsening energy crisis linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities said the decision applies to all public and private universities across the country, a move that officials said will not only reduce electricity consumption but also ease traffic congestion, which leads to fuel wastage.

Officials said university campuses consume large amounts of electricity for residential halls, classrooms, laboratories and air conditioning, and the early closure would help ease pressure on the country’s strained power system.

Government and private schools in Bangladesh are already closed for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, meaning most educational institutions across the country will now remain shut during the period.

The move comes as Bangladesh faces mounting uncertainty over fuel and gas supplies following disruptions to global energy markets caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The country, which relies on imports for 95% of its energy needs, imposed daily limits on Friday on fuel sales after panic buying and stockpiling.

As part of broader austerity measures, the government has also asked all foreign‑curriculum schools and private coaching centres to suspend operations during this period to limit electricity use.

Severe gas shortages have already forced Bangladesh to halt operations at four of its five state‑run fertiliser factories, redirecting available gas to power plants to avoid widespread outages.

The country has also bought LNG from the spot market at sharply higher prices while seeking additional cargoes to bridge supply gaps.

"We are doing everything we can to reduce consumption and ensure stability in power, fuel and import supplies," a senior energy ministry official said.