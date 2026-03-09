 
Lawyers for Bondi Beach shooting suspect seek gag order to protect family

Lawyers request court to prohibit publication of names of suspect's mother, brother and sister, as well as their home address

By
Reuters
|

March 09, 2026

Two people embrace as police officers stand guard outside Bondi Pavilion following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydneys Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2025. — Reuters
Lawyers for a man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach sought a court order on Monday to stop media naming his family, saying their safety was at risk.

Police allege 24-year-old Naveed Akram opened fire on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on December 14, killing 15, in Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.

His father, Sajid Akram, who police also accuse of carrying out the shooting, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Police say the men were inspired by the Daesh militant group to carry out the attack using several high-powered weapons the elder man had legally acquired.

Lawyers for Naveed Akram on Monday requested a court in Sydney prohibit the publication of the names of his mother, brother and sister, as well as their home address and places of work and schooling.

Magistrate Greg Grogan extended an interim suppression order until next month, citing the global media interest in the case.

Akram faces a total of 59 charges over the attack, including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent to murder and a terror offence. He is yet to enter a plea.

The case is expected to briefly return to court next week, before a longer hearing on April 8, where the prosecution will outline its brief of evidence.

The Bondi attack shocked a country with strict gun laws and fuelled calls for tougher controls and stronger action against antisemitism.

Australia last month launched a government-backed inquiry into antisemitism and social cohesion in the country which is expected to report its findings by December this year.

The government has already responded by tightening gun laws and introducing new legislation against hate speech.

