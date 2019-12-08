Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Firdous Ashiq Awan hits out at PML-N leadership over London huddle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM)on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. Photo: File 

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM)on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday after the latter’s criticism of the government.

Awan, in a tweet, said it is ‘ironic’ that people who are “wanted by the law” are involved in the consultation process on legislation and other matters.

The SAPM said, “The whole of PML-N has gathered around fugitives,” adding that just like it is right of every prisoner to get medical treatment, it is also the right and obligation of the law to hold violators accountable.

The SAPM was commenting on the meeting of PML-N leaders held on Saturday in London that focused on the extension of the army chief, the government's accountability drive against opposition leaders and other political issues.

Top leaders of the PML-N are in London where they are holding consultations with party chief Shahbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on issues of national importance.

More From Pakistan:

Won't let unjust govt keep on ruling, says Fazl

Won't let unjust govt keep on ruling, says Fazl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi University issues open merit list of Morning (Bachelors/Masters) Program 2020

Karachi University issues open merit list of Morning (Bachelors/Masters) Program 2020

 Updated 3 hours ago
Without Imran Khan, PTI is nothing, says Tareen

Without Imran Khan, PTI is nothing, says Tareen

 Updated 4 hours ago
Guests throw hands over taking pictures of women in Peshawar wedding

Guests throw hands over taking pictures of women in Peshawar wedding

 Updated 4 hours ago
Video: Angry Karachiite threatens police officer for lifting his car

Video: Angry Karachiite threatens police officer for lifting his car

 Updated 4 hours ago
Inquiry team says Dua Mangi's kidnappers, police had a shootout three days ago: sources

Inquiry team says Dua Mangi's kidnappers, police had a shootout three days ago: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
PM Imran to receive Bahrain’s highest civilian award

PM Imran to receive Bahrain’s highest civilian award

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Imran says Pakistan is a firm believer of regional cooperation

PM Imran says Pakistan is a firm believer of regional cooperation

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N leaders say PTI deliberately created COAS extension issue

PML-N leaders say PTI deliberately created COAS extension issue

Updated 8 hours ago
Tania Aidrus seeks ideas for PM Imran’s Digital Pakistan initiative

Tania Aidrus seeks ideas for PM Imran’s Digital Pakistan initiative

 Updated 11 hours ago
Rupee makes gains against dollar

Rupee makes gains against dollar

Updated 12 hours ago
Lahore: One dead, four wounded in blast

Lahore: One dead, four wounded in blast

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM