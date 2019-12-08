Firdous Ashiq Awan hits out at PML-N leadership over London huddle

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM)on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. Photo: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM)on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday after the latter’s criticism of the government.

Awan, in a tweet, said it is ‘ironic’ that people who are “wanted by the law” are involved in the consultation process on legislation and other matters.

The SAPM said, “The whole of PML-N has gathered around fugitives,” adding that just like it is right of every prisoner to get medical treatment, it is also the right and obligation of the law to hold violators accountable.

The SAPM was commenting on the meeting of PML-N leaders held on Saturday in London that focused on the extension of the army chief, the government's accountability drive against opposition leaders and other political issues.

Top leaders of the PML-N are in London where they are holding consultations with party chief Shahbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on issues of national importance.