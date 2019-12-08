Vivo V17 mobile price in Pakistan, Features and specifications

The Vivo V17 with 48MP Quad Rear Camera was launched in Pakistan in December 2019. The Vivo V17 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 59,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 Features Vivo V17 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.44 inches (16.36 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display

Performance

Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

48 MP Quad Rear Cameras

32 MP Front Camera

Battery

4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Vivo V17 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo V17 in Pakistan.