Vivo V17 mobile price in Pakistan, Features and specifications

Sunday Dec 08, 2019
The Vivo V17 with 48MP Quad Rear Camera was launched in Pakistan in December 2019. The Vivo V17 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 59,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17.
|Vivo V17 Features
|Vivo V17 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.44 inches (16.36 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
|Performance
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo V17 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo V17 in Pakistan.