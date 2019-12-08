Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Video: Angry Karachiite threatens police officer for lifting his car

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

KARACHI: The video of an angry man has gone viral on the internet in which he screams threats at a police officer for lifting his car. 

In the video, the man threatens a police officer by saying that he knows the DIG. He was angry after the police officer lifted his car from a no-parking area at Khalid bin Waleed road. 

"Who do you think you are? On which seat do you think you are sitting? I know the DIG, he is my friend. My brother and father are also policemen. I know the kind of person you are," he shouts at the police officer in the video. 

The man was reportedly fined Rs500 for having parked his car at the no-parking area. 

"I am telling you to stop and you are not listening to me. Who do you think you are? If you're driving a lifter then act like you're just a driver," he says. 

The video went viral on social media. Many people condemned the person for threatening the police officer after he parked his car at a no-parking area. 

