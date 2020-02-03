Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt leaves Prince William, Kate Middleton laughing awkwardly over his Harry joke

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Brad Pitt's joke about Prince Harry's royal exit made Prince William and Kate Middleton laugh

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt may have remained MIA from the Bafta Awards, but the hunk still managed to be the center of attention. 

During the star-studded glitzy affair, the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor bagged away another win over his remarkable performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and despite his absence, he still left the crowd chuckling with his wit and humour and that includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton as well.

Accepting the accolade on his behalf was his co-star from the Quentin Tarantino-directorial, Margot Robbie, who while accepting, also read out Pitt’s winning speech.

Margot Robbie while accepting the award on behalf of Brad Pitt also read out Pitt’s winning speech

"He is going to name this [award] Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” she joked.

Immediately after the remark, the cameras were able to record the reactions of the Duke and Duchess who broke into awkward laughter over the joke about Harry’s exit that sent shockwaves down the world last month.

This marks the first time that the royal couple has acknowledged Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the British royal family.

Apart from that, Pitt did not let go off any opportunities to poke fun at Britain’s several internal issues as he took a jibe at Brexit as well as his recent divorce with Angelina Jolie, saying: “Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club, wishing you the best with the divorce settlement."

The Duchess was sight to behold in her white and gold Alexander McQueen dress that she had previously worn during her Malaysia tour in 2012 as well. The choice came as a nod to the evening’s dress code of ‘sustainable fashion’ for which the attendees were urged to rent, re-wear something they already had or buy a vintage ensemble. 

More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other
Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?
Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM