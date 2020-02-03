Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Shehryar Afridi's chars and medicines comment leads to quite a buzz

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi generated a buzz on social media Sunday when he said the government was planning to open a factory in Tirah in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that would make medicines from chars — hashish.

The video making rounds on social media features Afridi speaking at a rally where he says the government had started working on the Tirah factory plan to turns hashish into medicine. "PM Imran wishes for a factory to be opened in Tirah that turns chars into medicines," he says.

"Every year, hashish and opium are burned in large quantities. Other countries make use of these [opium and hashish] to make medicines," he said, adding that work on the factory had started and that it would be instrumental in "changing people's lives".

The minister's statement generated quite a lot of buzz on Twitter. Here are a few reactions to Afridi's remarks about the factory:

Afridi took to Twitter to clarify that the factory would turn "seized drugs" into medicines.

"This video is viral on social media with misleading comments by opponents," he tweeted. "I was telling my constituents that Govt plans to develop factory in Tribal areas to develop organic medicines through seized drugs."

Others thought Afridi's idea was brilliant and criticised those making fun of the minister.


More From Pakistan:

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike

ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike
Conduct FIA inquiry against Sindh ministers, PTI leader asks PM Imran

Conduct FIA inquiry against Sindh ministers, PTI leader asks PM Imran
Govt has taken several initiatives to bring down prices: Hafeez Shaikh

Govt has taken several initiatives to bring down prices: Hafeez Shaikh
CPEC projects, trade with China will not be affected by coronavirus, says Razak Dawood

CPEC projects, trade with China will not be affected by coronavirus, says Razak Dawood
Govt asked to explain under what authority ARU conducted inquiry against Justice Isa

Govt asked to explain under what authority ARU conducted inquiry against Justice Isa
Pakistan will try to compensate Malaysia’s palm oil trade loss to India: PM Imran

Pakistan will try to compensate Malaysia’s palm oil trade loss to India: PM Imran
CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park

CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park
Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old

Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old
Pakistanis stranded in virus hit-China start arriving as flight operations resume

Pakistanis stranded in virus hit-China start arriving as flight operations resume
CM Murad makes important changes to Sindh cabinet

CM Murad makes important changes to Sindh cabinet
Senate committee directs info ministry to pay media houses' dues within 45 days

Senate committee directs info ministry to pay media houses' dues within 45 days

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM