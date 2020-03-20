Can't connect right now! retry
Aid from Pakistan, Turkey and others strengthened hope: Iranian embassy

ISLAMABAD: The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan, in a statement on Friday, said that the aid from Pakistan and Turkey strengthened hope as the country battled to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The embassy, in its statement, said that Pakistan and Russia took notice of the negative impact of sanctions on the virus-hit Iran.

It further said that the unilateral action and sanctions from the US have endangered not only Iran but the entire region.

The Iranian government and people have been deprived of financial resources and imported goods, it said, adding that Iran is taking measures to curb the spread of the novel infection.

The embassy expressed fear that Iranian paramedical staff and doctors have been infected as others are at a risk due to lack of medical equipment and special suits.

It said that more than 150 countries are battling the pandemic, and some inhuman measures against Iran have affected the struggle globally.

Calling the behavior of the US administration irresponsible and prejudiced, the embassy said that the sanctions violate international fundamental rights.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the international community to lift sanctions from coronavirus-battered Iran on a humanitarian basis.

Qureshi noted that the entire world is fighting against an unprecedented pandemic, asking leaders to show compassion at the time of such great difficulty.

