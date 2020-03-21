Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video

Tailor Swift has posted another behind-the-scenes moment at her "The Man" music video with a hilarious clip starring her dad Scott Swift.



In it, the singer broke down the scene where her father makes a cameo as the tennis umpire—and it didn't look like it was a fun day on set for Papa Swift, who had tennis balls thrown at him by the Cats star.

